Damaging 60 mph winds cause power outages, downed trees across Massachusetts

A dangerous concoction of damaging winds and trees heavy with ice and snow led to power outages across Massachusetts on Monday.

At one point, winds reached up to 68 miles per hour in Worcester.

Tree falls in man's front yard

Sterling man Joseph King felt the impact firsthand. A seemingly healthy pine tree came crashing into his front yard and glanced at the side of his house. The tree poked into his grandson's bedroom, who was playing video games at the time.

"It sounded like the worst thunder you ever heard in your life," King said, "One of the limbs on the tree came through the roof and through the ceiling."

Patrick Joyce, an electrician, who came to help King, said his phone began ringing off the hook on Monday morning.

"Extremely busy. We've got lots of trees down, power lines down. We're doing our best to get everything done," Joyce said.

WBZ also captured video of a massive tree lying on a house in Northboro.

As of 4 p.m. on Monday, Eversource had roughly 7,000 customers without power in Massachusetts, and National Grid reported just over 10,000 people without power.

Boston residents, tourists brave winds

The winds in Boston reached upwards of 60 mph on Monday, but that did not stop people from venturing outside.

"Wind, rain, and snow, this three combination," said Babson College student, Kashmira Oswal, who spent her day at L.A. Burdick with her roommate. "When I stepped out of my home, I stepped into a huge snow puddle like my whole leg was inside,"

"We're thinking about moving here, so this is what we came to experience, the coldest you guys have to offer. I don't think this is the coldest, but it's this is pretty darn cold," Kevin Burton said with his family.

The bad weather also caused people to change their travel plans.

"I wanted to drive actually from New York to here, then when we saw it was raining and that it was snowy, it was like, 'ok no I'm not driving,'" said Danna Sordo from New York City. She originally wanted to walk to the train station but decided to call a Lyft instead due to the cold, wind, and icy conditions.