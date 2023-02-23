Construction workers head for cover after bobcats approach Wilmington home

WILMINGTON – It was a sight that gave construction workers a scare in Wilmington. Two bobcats roamed up to say hello.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh!' That was really close. They were right at the door," said Allison Smith, the homeowner who hired the construction crew to work on her house. "Seems like more and more wildlife is starting to come out."

Smith said the crew scampered inside as the cats approached. They began recording a video of the two animals from inside her home.

Mass Wildlife said February through March is bobcat mating season. Wilmington Animal Control believes this may have played a part in their appearance.

"He is definitely trying to court her no doubt about that," Officer Christopher Sullivan with Wilmington Animal Control said. "We certainly don't want bigger animals this close to the public."

Mass Wildlife adds that the cats pose less of a risk to pets and children than coyotes. Nonetheless, they should be left alone.

"[If you do see a bobcat] you want to be loud and aggressive, and to make as much noise as you can. If you have a small animal, pick it up," Sullivan said.

Birdfeeders can also attract small animals that the bobcats may be hunting.

"Really comes down to Circle of Life because the smaller animals are going to come which attracts the bigger animals," Sullivan said.