Driver accused of killing Boston art collector declared incompetent to stand trial at this time

The driver accused of killing an art collector and his dog in a hit-and-run in Boston last month has been declared incompetent to stand trial at this time.

William Haney, 42, of Boston, was ordered to return to the state psychiatric hospital in Bridgewater at a hearing in Boston Municipal Court Friday. He's charged with first-degree murder and cruelty to animals in the death of 79-year-old John Axelrod and his dog on January 3. Haney pleaded not guilty and remains held without bail.

Prosecutors said Haney intentionally drove onto the mall with his SUV and ran down Axelrod, who was walking his dog at the time. Haney allegedly drove off and later turned himself in to police in Brookline.

Following a hearing on January 5, Haney was admitted to Bridgewater State Hospital for an evaluation due to his history of mental health issues. He was declared incompetent to stand trial at this time and the judge accepted that recommendation Friday.

William Haney at a hearing in Boston Municipal Court Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. CBS Boston

Haney was sent back to Bridgewater to undergo a criminal responsibility evaluation. He's due back in court on April 13.

His attorney, Keith Halpern, explained that Haney has a history of mental health issues, including schizophrenia. He said that Haney had recently changed his medication back in August.

The court psychologist, Heather Jackson, evaluated Haney before his first hearing and said he was hearing auditory hallucinations during the evaluation, did not understand what he was being charged with, and had a hard time differentiating between "reality and fantasy" since the medication change.

Prosecutor Ursula Knight said that the case would likely be moved to Superior Court later this year.

John Axelrod on October 31, 2011. Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Axelrod was a well-known art collector and supporter of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. The museum remembered him as a "generous supporter and passionate advocate for underrepresented artists."

They said he had been involved with the museum since the 1980s and had a gallery named after him in the Art of the Americas Wing in 2009.

"His legacy will live on at the Museum through the John Axelrod Collection," the museum said last month.

Halpern claimed Haney had no connection to Axelrod.