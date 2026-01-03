Hit-and-run on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston sends 1 to hospital, no arrests made

A hit-and-run on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston sent one person to the hospital on Saturday.

Boston Police said it happened just after 8 a.m. by Hereford Street. The victim was rushed to a nearby Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their identity and condition have not been released.

The suspect then fled the scene, police said. No arrests have been made.

Video from the area shows caution tape surrounding the green area on Commonwealth Avenue Mall between Gloucester and Hereford. Police could be seen taking photos of the area.

Boston Police are investigating.

Commonwealth Avenue is a popular street in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood. It is well known for its green space, historical statues and holiday lighting.