Driver charged with murder in hit-and-run death of Boston art collector John Axelrod and his dog

A driver is facing a murder charge after police said he intentionally ran down a prominent art collector and his dog in Boston over the weekend.

John Axelrod, 79, of Boston, was walking his dog on the Commonwealth Avenue mall at Hereford Street Saturday morning when he was a hit by a car. The driver didn't stop, according to investigators.

Axelrod was rushed to a hospital where he died. His dog also died. The car that hit them was later found in nearby Brookline, Massachusetts.

The accused driver, 42-year-old William Haney of Boston, turned himself into Brookline Police. He's now charged with murder and cruelty to animals. There's no word yet on a motive.

Haney will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday.

John Axelrod on October 31, 2011. Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Axelrod was a well-known art collector and a major supporter of the Museum of Fine Arts.

In a statement, the MFA said he was a "generous supporter and passionate advocate for underrepresented artists."

"John had been a part of the MFA family since the 1980s. His legacy will live on at the Museum through the John Axelrod Collection," the museum said.