Don't worry about Will Campbell's arms, says former Patriots executive Scott Pioli

The New England Patriots have been getting universal praise for the team's 2025 NFL Draft class, which filled every remaining hole on the roster. The biggest hole New England filled came at left tackle, when the team drafted Will Campbell fourth overall out of LSU.

While Campbell does some question marks, he should be able to come in and lock down New England's offensive front for the foreseeable future. He'll vastly improve a line that was a huge detriment to the Patriots last season, when it allowed 52 sacks in 2024 -- tied for the fifth-most in the NFL.

Drake Maye should be much better protected in 2025, and Campbell will have a big hand in keeping the second-year quarterback clean.

Scott Pioli, former Patriots vice president of player personnel (2002-08) and general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs (2009-12), has taken his expertise to the college ranks in recent years. He's been serving as a consultant for LSU football and head coach Brian Kelly, which coincided with Campbell's time in Baton Rogue.

Pioli doesn't just watch tape and let Kelly knows what he thinks. He attends practices and spends time with players as an advisor, and he believes Campbell has what it takes to live up to the hype of being the fourth overall selection.

"I've gotten to know Will really well. Just to listen to him and watch him, he has this great personality that has a great deal of humility, but also confidence when he steps on the football field," Pioli told WBZ-TV's Steve Burton on a special post-draft edition of Patriots GameDay. "This is a young man who is going to be the right guy and a very good player for the Patriots."

Pioli also said not to fret about Campbell's arm measurements, which caused a bit of controversy ahead of the NFL Draft.

Don't worry about Will Campbell's short arms

Ideally, a left tackle's arms measure out to more than 33 inches. Campbell's came in at 32 5/8 inches at the NFL Scouting Combine, and then 33 inches at LSU's Pro Day.

A lot of pundits spent weeks ahead of the draft predicting Campbell's "T-Rex arms" would lead to turnstile-like play from the left tackle, and eventually force him to move to guard in the NFL. Pioli said Campbell's arms were never an issue while he was an All-American at LSU, and his motor, his instincts, and his intangibles will allow him to overcome any issues in the pros.

"I understand it, but I don't understand it," Pioli said of all the arm talk. "You look at a guy like Matt Light. When we drafted him people were worried about his arm length; I think they were 33 1/2 inches. We drafted Logan Mankins, another left tackle we slid inside, and his arms were 33 3/8. Will Campbell's arms are 33 inches long. You watch him perform and it never looks like a liability on the field. He has athleticism.

"Here's the other thing about Will. He's a very smart guy; he knows what he knows and knows what he doesn't know. He knows what his limitations might be, so then he performs," added Pioli.

The former New England executive also said offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will make sure to put the rookie in a position to thrive.

"The other important thing is, when we had Matt Light, Charlie Weis was a terrific play caller. Josh McDaniels is a fantastic play caller. Great coaches understand strengths and limitations, because you have them all around the team. He will do things in terms of play calling to assist Will and the 10 other players on the team," said Pioli. "They'll chip, they'll make sure they keep a tight end – they'll do things schematically that help players be better players.

"Will Campbell is a heck of a football player, so I don't think you have to worry about those arms," said Pioli.

Mike Vrabel on Will Campbell

Burton also got a chance to sit down with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel for Sunday's special edition of Patriots GameDay, and you can tell he really likes what Campbell will bring to the field and the locker room.

"Well there is a play demeanor, a style, and a presence. You have to win up front in this league," said Vrabel. "The lines of scrimmage are critical and crucial. Certainly, the need and the value kind of of matched up, and that was important."

Vrabel confirmed that Campbell knocked him down when the head coach participated in some drills with the offensive lineman during a pre-draft workout, but said no one will ever see tape of it happening.

"He did, but I made sure that disappeared. That has been, as we say, wiped from the system," Vrabel joked. "So that won't be shown."

Watch Steve Burton full chat with Scott Pioli in the video above, which includes his thoughts on the offensive playmakers New England drafted and a few fun stories from yesteryear in Patriots football.