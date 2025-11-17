Whitman-Hanson Regional School District lays off 23 due to $1.4 million budget gap

The Whitman-Hanson Regional School District in Massachusetts has laid off 23 people because of a massive, unexpected budget deficit.

As a response to the job cuts, a walkout planned at the high school Monday morning, according to students.

"Five teachers, two long-term substitutes, 11 paraprofessionals, and five non-union staff," were let go Friday, Superintendent Jeff Szymaniak said in a statement Sunday night. "No decisions were based on performance."

The layoffs are aimed at closing a $1.4 million budget gap discovered in the middle of the school year.

Szymaniak revealed the deficit last month. He said the school district's former business manager resigned and they weren't able to find a replacement. An independent firm was brought in to serve as business manager.

"The outside firm looked at our budget, looked at our numbers, and recommended an $800,000 cut immediately to sustain where we are and make sure we are not in a deficit in FY26 in June," Szymaniak told WBZ-TV in October. He said he did not know how long the deficit had been growing.

The school committee told WBZ that the district overspent and no money is missing.

"The district will continue to monitor its financial situation and remains hopeful that some positions may be restored in the future. Building principals will notify families directly if changes affect their child's classroom," the superintendent said Sunday night.

The towns of Whitman and Hanson are about 20 miles south of Boston in Plymouth County. The district had 3,457 students enrolled in seven schools as of last year.