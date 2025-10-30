Mid-year educator layoffs considered amid $1.39M budget deficit in Massachusetts school district

A Whitman-Hanson emergency school committee meeting grew heated as hundreds of people filled a high school auditorium to learn about a budget deficit that was expected to result in job cuts.

Whitman-Hanson Superintendent Jeff Szymaniak took most of the heat during the meeting Thursday evening along with the school committee members who sat around a table.

Proposal to cut 25 positions

Szymaniak announced the district had amassed a $1.39 million deficit and would need to freeze spending as well as make cuts to staffing to make up for it. The emergency meeting was open to the public and originally held for school committee members to ask Szymaniak about the deficit and the proposed 25 positions that were set to be cut Friday morning.

Those potential cuts included teacher, paraprofessional, and administrative positions. Another five positions would be absorbed by staff resignations or planned retirements. But those cuts were tabled, at least for now, when the school committee voted on a 30 school-day extension to fact find and search for other alternatives to balance the budget.

The meeting was interrupted multiple times by members of the community shouting questions at the committee and superintendent. The meeting did not have a public comment period.

Szymaniak explained that the school district's former business manager resigned earlier in the year and his office set out to hire a new one. He claimed they struggled in the search but landed on an independent firm to serve as business manager and go over the books. Szymaniak claimed that consultant alerted him to the deficit two weeks prior, in mid-October, and suggested freezing some spending along with cutting positions as a way to get the budget back on track. The consultant was not at Thursday night's meeting.

"The outside firm looked at our budget, looked at our numbers, and recommended an $800,000 cut immediately to sustain where we are and make sure we are not in a deficit in FY26 in June," said Szymaniak in an interview with WBZ-TV after the meeting.

When asked about how long the deficit had been building, he responded, "That I can't answer for you yet. That's in the next 30 days."

"It's an absolute shame"

Parents and teachers alike were fuming during and after the meeting. Many of them told us they left with more questions than answers.

"What is happening to this school district is a shame. It's an absolute shame," said Whitman-Hanson parent Amy Gavin. "I am so upset and frustrated that they are even considering reducing staff especially our special-ed staff. You cannot have children build a rapport for the first two months of school and rip that caring adult out of their life."