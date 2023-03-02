When should you start spring allergy medication?

BOSTON – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Jason from Wellesley asks, "When should I start my spring allergy medication?"

You may look outside your window and see snow on the ground, but as you know, the temperatures, in general, have been quite mild which means we're likely to see an early start to spring and an early arrival of spring allergy symptoms.

As a general rule, you want to start your maintenance medications such as antihistamines and nasal steroid sprays a few weeks before pollen appears, so it's probably a good idea to start now.