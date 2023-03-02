Watch CBS News
When should you start spring allergy medication?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

CBS Boston

Jason from Wellesley asks, "When should I start my spring allergy medication?"

You may look outside your window and see snow on the ground, but as you know, the temperatures, in general, have been quite mild which means we're likely to see an early start to spring and an early arrival of spring allergy symptoms.  

As a general rule, you want to start your maintenance medications such as antihistamines and nasal steroid sprays a few weeks before pollen appears, so it's probably a good idea to start now.  

Mallika Marshall, MD
