What's open and what's closed in Massachusetts on July 4th?

Friday is July 4th, when America celebrates its Independence Day. Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Massachusetts.

The Fourth of July is a state and federal holiday. That means the post office, courts, schools, government offices, town halls and public libraries are closed.

There are blue laws in Massachusetts that put restrictions on businesses for certain holidays. But while most banks are closed for the Fourth, most retailers will be open for anyone who needs last-minute supplies for their July 4th cookout.

Are liquor stores open on July 4th in Massachusetts?

Yes, liquor stores can open on July 4th in Massachusetts.

Are grocery stores and supermarkets open on July 4th in Massachusetts?

Most grocery stores and supermarkets should be open on July 4th.

Market Basket is open regular hours, as are its liquor stores in Waltham, Tewksbury, Danvers, Shrewsbury and Hanover.

Big Y says all stores will be open regular hours, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., on the holiday.

Stop & Shop locations and Star Market will also be open on July 4th.

Are retail stores open on July 4th in Massachusetts?

Retail stores can open on July 4th in Massachusetts, but some may have limited hours.

Stores owned by Framingham-based TJX, which include TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, will close at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Marlboro-based BJ's wholesale Club says its stores will be open normal hours on July 4th.

Are malls open on July 4th in Massachusetts?

Some malls in Massachusetts will have limited hours for the holiday. The Auburn Mall, Burlington Mall, Cape Cod Mall, Copley Place, Natick Mall, Northshore Mall and South Shore Plaza will all close at 6 p.m. on Friday.