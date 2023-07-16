What to do during a tornado warning

BOSTON – Several tornado warnings were issued Sunday morning in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. So what do you do to stay safe when warnings are issued?

If you are inside, you should do the following:

Go to the lowest level

Stay away from windows and doors

Stay away from outside walls

Get under something sturdy

In the event you are outside when the warning, follow these precautions:

Seek shelter immediately in a sturdy building

Cars and mobile homes are not safe

Position yourself on the ground flat and face down, protecting your head

There have been no reports of damage yet from Sunday's storms.