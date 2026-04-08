Police seek information about 2 dogs found dead in Weymouth, Massachusetts

Neighbors who live around peaceful Whitman's Pond in Weymouth, Massachusetts say the disturbing discoveries of two deceased dogs along their shoreline has stolen their sense of calm.

"I sit over at that gazebo once in a while just because it's nice," said neighbor John Volta. "Blown away; I was just blown away. It's sad. That's the big question, why they did it. It's just terrible. Terrible thoughts in your head."

Investigators say a small, white terrier-type dog was found near that gazebo on Middle Street on Easter Sunday. It had a flea and tick collar, but no tags or collar and no signs of trauma. It's not considered suspicious; investigators just want to provide some closure to the owner.

Police are more concerned by the way they found a different dog the next day. On Monday, just around the corner on Lakeshore Drive, a black and white pit bull mix was found wrapped in a plastic bag.

"The circumstances surrounding this dog's recovery are considered suspicious, and we are actively seeking information from the public," Weymouth Police said.

Similar to the first dog, the pit bull mix had no collar, tags, or microchip.

"I hope some people come forward. I hope some people have information about that. I don't want to live in a neighborhood where I think somebody is capable of that kind of crime," said neighbor Sue Marcotte.

If you know someone who has recently lost a dog matching either description, you are asked to contact Weymouth Animal Control Officer Darren King at 781-660-3708.

Weymouth Police said any information, no matter how small, may help. They said anonymous tips are welcome.