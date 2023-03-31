5-year-old goes on $3,000 Amazon shopping spree using mom's phone

WESTPORT - A Westport woman gave her phone to her daughter to entertain her in the car. The next thing she knew, thousands of dollars' worth of Amazon packages arrived at their home.

"She ordered five pink motorcycles, five blue motorcycles, 10 pairs of cowgirl boots, and a Jeep," said Jessica Nunes.

Five-year-old Lila went on a $3,000 shopping spree while her mother thought she was playing games.

"You just press the yellow button, and you press the brown button," Lila said.

Nunes says originally the items were non-returnable, but when she explained the situation, Amazon agreed to take everything back.

Instead of punishing Lila, Nunes is trying to use this as a teaching moment.

"I did tell her that maybe if she acts right, she behaves and she does some chores around the house that we can get her a bike that's more geared towards her age range," Nunes said. "A little slower, maybe."