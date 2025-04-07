Wes Welker reportedly joining Commanders staff as personnel analyst

Bill Parcells heading into Patriots Hall of Fame -- what took so long?

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker has caught on with a new team in the NFL. Welker is reportedly being added to the Washington Commanders staff, according to ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss.

Welker is joining Washington as a personnel analyst and will work with both the coaching and personnel staff of the Commanders, according to ESPN's John Keim. He's already worked with Washington general manager Adam Peters during their time in San Francisco, when Welker was the team's wide receivers coach and Peters was in the 49ers front office. Welker was also college teammates with Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury when the two were at Texas Tech.

Welker was the wide receivers coach of the Miami Dolphins for the previous three years, but was let go at the end of the 2024 season and replaced by Robert Prince. He interviewed with new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel about the team's open wide receiver coach position this offseason, before Vrabel reunited with Todd Downing.

Wes Welker's Patriots career

Welker was a star receiver for the New England Patriots from 2007-2012, when he was a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro. During that run, Welker was one of the NFL's best and most explosive receivers in New England's powerful offense.

Welker, 43, sits as New England's all-time leader with 672 receptions, and also racked up 7,459 receiving yards (third-most in franchise history) and 37 touchdowns (eighth-most in Pats history) over his time with the Patriots.