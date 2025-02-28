Patriots reportedly interviewed Wes Welker for wide receivers coach opening

New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel explored bringing another former Pats player onto his coaching staff in New England. Vrabel reportedly interviewed Wes Welker about becoming the team's wide receivers coach, according to a report by Mass Live on Friday.

Vrabel was hired shortly after New England fired Jerod Mayo following one season on the job, and moved on from the majority of Mayo's assistants. The Patriots had an opening at receivers coach after parting ways with Tyler Hughes, and Vrabel interviewed Welker for the gig before ultimately reuniting with Todd Downing.

Downing worked with Vrabel in Tennessee and was his offensive coordinator for two seasons with the Titans. It seems like Downing's play-calling experience put him above Welker with Vrabel and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Welker and Vrabel have crossed coaching paths before, when Welker got his start with the Houston Texans in 2017 under Bill O'Brien. Vrabel was serving as Houston's defensive coordinator at that time.

Welker previously coached wide receivers with the San Francisco 49ers from 2019-21 and the Miami Dolphins from 2022-24. When he was let go by the Dolphins following last season, New England was viewed as a possible landing spot for the former Patriots receiver.

Wes Welker with New England Patriots

Welker was a star for the Patriots and one of Tom Brady's favorite targets from 2007-12, a six-year run when New England had one of the NFL's best and most explosive offenses. Welker is the New England's all-time leader with 672 receptions, and also racked up 7,459 receiving yards (third-most in franchise history) and 37 touchdowns (eighth-most in Pats history) over his time with the Patriots.

Welker was a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro during his New England career.