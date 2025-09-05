Watch CBS News
Weekend To Do List: Celebrating different cultures at Boston area festivals

By
Jordyn Jagolinzer
Jordyn Jagolinzer
Jordyn Jagolinzer is a reporter for WBZ-TV. She joined WBZ in 2022 from WGGB/WSHM in Springfield, where she spent 5 years as an anchor-reporter.
Jordyn Jagolinzer

/ CBS Boston

Weekend To Do List: Greek festival, North End Feast and a Cambridge carnival
Weekend To Do List: Greek festival, North End Feast and a Cambridge carnival 01:22

The first weekend of September kicks off with festivals celebrating different cultures in and around Boston.

Greek Fest Somerville

The Greek traditions are coming to Somerville this weekend with a three-day festival the whole family can enjoy. The Greek festival at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Church welcomes more than 10,000 visitors for the event. With homemade Greek food and pastries, traditional music and dancing and even a wine garden, say "Opa!" and get in on the celebration of culture.

When: Friday, Sept. 5, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 6, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 7, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 29 Central St., Somerville
Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

San Gennaro Feast in Boston

The San Gennaro Feast returns to Boston's North End this weekend with live concerts, dancing, an array of local artisan Italian food booths and delicious drinks. The multi-day event benefits the organizations A Voice for Mikey and Autism Eats. The fun lasts through Sunday and concludes with a special procession and outdoor Mass.

When: Friday, Sept. 5, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 6, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 7, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Paul Revere Mall, Hanover St., Boston
Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Cambridge Carnival International

Enjoy a special showcase on Saturday before the 31st Cambridge Carnival International from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. With spectacular costumes, dancing, live music, and special food and craft vendors, it's a celebration of African and Caribbean culture, capturing the spirit of the community at University Park.

When: Sunday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: University Park, 65 Sidney St., Cambridge
Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

