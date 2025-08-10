Massachusetts family's foundation supports other families of children with autism

A Sharon, Massachusetts family, inspired by their son with autism, started a foundation to help other children with autism and their families.

Six-year-old Mikey was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2. He's non-verbal but his life is making an impact.

A Voice for Mikey Autism Foundation

"He's an incredible child. He gives you the best love, best hug. And then he can do things to make you laugh," said his dad, Michael Intoccia.

Since his diagnosis, Mikey and his family have been blessed to have access to all of the avenues available to assist in his developmental growth.

"And there are people out there that can't [have] a parent be with their child 24 hours a day or 18 hours a day because they have to work," Intoccia said.

Supporting other families with autism

Now, Mikey's parents Michael and Marilyn Intoccia created A Voice for Mikey Autism Foundation. The aim is to support other families who have children with autism and help them with therapies, treatments and other opportunities that will enhance their development.

"Mikey can't speak, so we want everyone who can help out other autistic families that we want to help out let them turn around and be the voice for Mikey. Pay for the swim lessons for a child or a doctor appointment. We're not going to give money, we're going to give directly whatever it is they need. A new computer, a stroller," said Intoccia.

A Voice for Mikey Autism Foundation has partnered with the San Gennaro North End Feast to raise funds for the foundation. A gala will also be held on Sept. 3 where 100% of the proceeds will go to families of children with autism.

"To be able to help other families that don't have the same luxuries and privileges, it's really something special. And when you meet these kids, I'm telling you, they are so special," said Nick Varano, the co-founder of the San Gennaro of Boston Foundation.

For Intoccia, it's about making a difference in lives of other families in honor of Mikey, who they believe will one day have a lot to say.

"There are so many families that don't come forward. Now I believe God gave me a reason to have Mikey to get out their now," said Intoccia.