Weekend To Do List: Swim in the Charles River, watch the circus, and head to the Stone Zoo

Weekend To Do List: Annual swim in the Charles River, Flip Circus and activities at the Stone Zoo

There's a unique opportunity to take a break from the summer heat this weekend in Boston. The circus is also in the area and there's fun happening at the zoo. It's all part of this weekend's To Do List.

City Splash 2025

One of Boston's most unique summer traditions is happening this weekend. Take advantage and swim in the Charles River at this year's City Splash.

On Saturday, celebrate the Charles River Conservancy's 25th anniversary and the 8th annual swim at one of the cleanest urban rivers in the United States.

With a village of vendors, lots of food trucks, and activities for kids and the whole family, it's fun for all ages.

Head to Fiedler Field on the Charles River Esplanade and pre-register to swim online first. Registration is currently full, but slots may open ahead of the event.

When: Saturday, July 12, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Fielder Field, Charles River Esplanade in Boston.

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Flip Circus

This weekend the Flip Circus comes to Cape Cod Mall.

Catch high-flying acts that will wow the whole family in Hyannis from July 11 to July 22. Tickets start at $17.

The circus will then head to Burlington for North Shore families on July 25.

When: July 11 through July 27

Where: Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis then the Burlington Mall.

Cost: Varies

Click here for more information

Enrichment Day at Stone Zoo

In Stoneham, it's Enrichment Day for kids at the Stone Zoo.

Saturday, the animals can get in on the fun too with special treats, toys, and puzzles. With specialists to teach about animal wellness and an education team on hand to teach families how to make their own at-home bee hotel, there's fun for everyone.

When: July 12, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: The Stone Zoo in Stoneham.

Cost: Varies

Click here for more information