Weekend To Do List: Antique and vintage markets in Massachusetts

It's the season for spring cleaning and there's several markets and shows in Massachusetts this weekend that can help with a home refresh!

Hingham Antiques Show and Sale

The 36th annual Hingham Antiques Show is taking place Saturday and Sunday at Hingham Middle School. Shop 45 dealers from all over New England. There will be furniture from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries on display, along with china, porcelains, paintings, accessories and more. Tickets are $10 and benefit the Hingham High School Environmental Club, the Green Team.

When: Saturday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Hingham Middle School, 1103 Main St., Hingham

Cost: $10

Click here for more information

Family Fest and Home Show in Upton

It's a family fest and home show in Upton on Saturday. The free community event takes place at Blackstone Valley Technical Vocational High School with an array of vendors from home improvement to sweets and jewelry. There's also face painting, a pie-eating contest, a mac and cheese cookoff with local eateries and even animals from the Southwick Zoo and the Easter Bunny. It's a great day for the entire family and the fun takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

When: Saturday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Blackstone Valley Technical Vocational High School, 65 Pleasant St., Upton

Cost: Free, but a donation of canned goods to local food pantries is requested. Items available for purchase.

Click here for more information

SoWa Vintage Market in Boston

Head to Boston's South End for the SoWa Vintage Market on Sunday. Shop lots of unique vintage finds while enjoying lively music. With fashion, jewelry, art and more, there's something for everyone. And pets are welcome too! Don't miss it from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When: Every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. SoWa Open Market on Sundays returns May 4.

Where: 450 Harrison Ave., Boston

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information