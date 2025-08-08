Weekend To Do List: Summer festivals and a luau for dogs in Massachusetts

Weekend To Do List: Dog luau and peach festival in Massachusetts

Celebrate summer this weekend in Massachusetts with a peach and sunflower festival, a luau for dogs and a safety festival filled with activities and food for the whole family!

Peach & Sunflower Festival in Amesbury

Enjoy summer with peaches, flowers and more at a Peach and Sunflower Festival happening in Amesbury. The festival at Cider Hill Farm takes place Saturday and Sunday and again next weekend. Pick your own peaches and enjoy peach treats, along with other food trucks and hayrides. With live music, a cider bar, and cut-your-own bouquets, there's something for everyone.

When: August 9, 10, 16, and 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury

Cost: Free admission, items available for purchase

Click here for more information and to register

Park-9 Dog Luau in Everett

On Saturday, grab the pup and a Hawaiian shirt and head to a luau at Park-9 in Everett! The annual summer event includes fun prizes, a doggy pool party, tropical drinks, live music and food specials. The event takes place from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

When: Saturday, August 9, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Park-9 Dog Bar, 48 Waters Ave. #1, Everett

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Summer Safety Fest in Sharon

Also on Saturday, it's a summer safety festival in Sharon at Crescent Ridge Dairy. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., families can enjoy a free cookout, bouncy houses, cornhole, an obstacle course and a touch-a-truck experience the kids are sure to love.

When: Saturday, August 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Crescent Ridge Dairy, 407 Bay Rd., Sharon

Cost: Free admission, ice cream available for purchase

Click here for more information