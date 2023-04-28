Park-9 Dog Bar in Everett brings people and their dogs together with dog park and bar

New 'Dog Bar' brings people and their canines together with dog park and bar

New 'Dog Bar' brings people and their canines together with dog park and bar

New 'Dog Bar' brings people and their canines together with dog park and bar

EVERETT - Park-9 Dog Bar is a new spot in Everett where dog owners' dreams come true.

"We knew people would be excited to be able to bring their dogs places, but we didn't know just how excited they were," said Emily Gusse, Co-Founder of Park-9 Dog Bar.

With Emily Gusse's business degree and Tess Kohanski's background in urban planning and commercial real estate - plus their love for their dog, Nora - the newlyweds created this new concept and opened the first dog park and bar in New England.

The couple spent two years transforming a former cement manufacturing facility into an oasis for people who hate to leave their best friend at home. There are indoor and outdoor play areas with park rangers keeping a close eye, separate spaces for large and small dogs and two bars.

"That allow people to come in and have a drink and let their dog play off leash, but also enjoy the company of friends in a chiller environment which is why we have our bar and lounge-side as an on-leash space," said Gusse.

Humans can choose from a list of beer from New England, cocktails with creative names like the "Bob Barker" and the "Bark Side of the Moon" and there is a curated wine list.

"We have a really cool wine selection where we're trying to focus on women-owned, minority-owned, sustainable and organic types of wine," said Kohanski.

Your four-legged friend can also fetch a treat from the bar and there are special combinations you can share, like a Manhattan paired with a dog cigar.

During the day, Park-9 doubles as a doggy day care. And if you scratch beneath the surface, you'll find there is even more to this business. The pair has philanthropic goals starting with their Cocktail for a Cause. Part of the proceeds go to dog-focused non-profit organizations. They also have a desire to be a good employer and member of the community.

"We care and value about our work-life balance and we care about the people that we're working with. I'm really excited to see how we can be the best organization that we can be," said Kohanski.

Most of all, their goal is to be an inclusive, "pawsitive" place for all people and their pups.

"I think very few places have I seen people happier than in here and that just is so fulfilling for us- I think not only seeing the smiles on humans' faces, but on the dogs' faces as well and just that sense of community," said Gusse.

Dogs must be up to date on their vaccines and they have to be registered online before entering Park-9 Dog Bar. For more information, visit their website.