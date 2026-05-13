Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Sebastian

Sebastian is a resilient and engaging young man who brings a positive, upbeat energy to those around him.

He is well liked by both peers and teachers and is known for being courteous, respectful, and thoughtful in his interactions. Sebastian's warm and approachable personality allows him to form strong friendships and build trusting relationships with supportive adults. Even when faced with challenges, he demonstrates determination and continues to move forward with a hopeful outlook on his future.

Sebastian enjoys staying active and takes pride in participating in a variety of sports, including football, soccer, volleyball, and track.

Through these activities, he not only channels his energy in a healthy way but also builds teamwork and perseverance skills. In his free time, Sebastian also enjoys playing video games, which gives him a chance to relax and connect with others in a fun and engaging way. Over the past year, Sebastian has embraced opportunities to step outside of his comfort zone and try new experiences.

He rode a roller coaster for the first time, visited a water park, and went bowling - all of which he found exciting and enjoyable. These experiences highlight Sebastian's growing confidence and willingness to explore new environments, try new things, and create positive memories.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.