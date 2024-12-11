Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Kealan

MARE - Kealan is a sweet and animated 11-year-old boy who loves listening to music.

Kealan loves flipping the pages of his favorite board books. He loves to tap on objects and listen to the different noises they make. Kealan also enjoys being part of activities with other children of all ages.

He loves bouncing on a trampoline on his back. He loves water in sensory tables, pools, and the bathtub. Kealan is mobile and able to navigate playgrounds. He has recently started to enjoy slides and navigate them on his own.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.