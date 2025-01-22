Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Jehlia

MARE - Jehlia is a fun, smart and engaging 12-year-old girl who loves to sing.

She has a great smile and laugh. Jehlia is an active girl who has excelled at all physical activities. Jehlia did a "Ninja Warrior" camp which she loved! She wants to be several things when she grows up but mostly she wants to be happy.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.