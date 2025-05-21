Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Shemar

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Shemar is an active and energetic 13-year-old boy with a bright mind and a big personality.

He excels academically and makes friends with ease. Some of his favorite activities include reading books, riding his bike, and playing in a basketball league, where he can burn off some of that nonstop energy.

He often takes on the role of the "class clown" at school to keep his peers laughing. His charm, intelligence, and playful spirit make him a joy to be around.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.