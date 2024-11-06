Wednesday's Child: 10-year-old Kyle

MARE - Kyle is a fun-loving and playful child who is always willing to experience new things when accompanied by a fun, engaging adult.

He has an infectious laugh and is not afraid to be silly. Currently, a few of Kyle's favorite activities are rolling a ball, throwing a ball, making animal sounds, hide and seek, peek-a-boo and especially when staff get down on the mat with him and play with him.

He enjoys sitting on the "peanut ball" and balancing himself. Kyle loves to swing and is highly motivated by water play, such as using the water table and the water mat in the classroom.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.