Wednesday's Child: 17-year-old Erick

BOSTON (MARE) - Erick is a teenage boy of Caucasian descent who enjoys playing with Nerf guns, playing video games, and listening to music. He enjoys participating in physical activities, especially ones that he can do outdoor like hiking and landscaping. Erick's favorite landscaping activities include clearing branches and rocks from the trails where he lives and shoveling.

Erick is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum disorder. He does well in his school environment and has an IEP to support him with his academic and emotional needs.

Legally freed for adoption, Erick's social worker is seeking a family of any constellation. He will do equally well as an only child or with older or younger siblings. At this time, Erick has no contact with his biological parents. He has two sisters with whom he has a good relationship. A family for Erick must be open to helping him maintain a relationship with them.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.