Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Josh

BOSTON (MARE) - Joshua (Josh) is a friendly and active boy of Caucasian descent. The people who know him best describe him as bright, engaging, and extremely curious. Josh enjoys playing with clay, sand, and mechanical toys, as well as playing games on an iPad. He is eager to please the adults in his life and thrives on positive encouragement. He reports that he loves going to Bible school!

Josh is in elementary school and takes pride in completing his work correctly and in earning good grades. He receives extra support for speech, language, and behavioral needs, as well as occupational therapy. Josh has shown improvement behaviorally and academically since these supports have been put in place.

Josh is legally freed and will do well in a family from Massachusetts of any constellation. However, his social worker feels that an ideal family situation for Josh is where he can be the only or significantly youngest child in the home. Josh currently visits with his birth parents every other week and these visits will have to continue. Visiting resources will also be considered, as Josh will benefit from developing a relationship with a family prior to them becoming an adoptive placement.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



