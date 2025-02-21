Temperatures will start to climb in Massachusetts. Here's how warm it could get next week.

Temperatures on the rise and no storms as we approach the last week of February

Temperatures on the rise and no storms as we approach the last week of February

After persistent cold this February, temperatures will start to go up again in Massachusetts this weekend, with even a chance of 50 degrees in the forecast next week.

Here is, perhaps, the most important weather alert in quite some time:

You read that correctly - there is no weather alert.

To borrow a page from Dr. Suess:

There is no snow coming our way

There is no wind to ruin our day

There is no more ice causing you to slip

Even the cold is about to loosen its grip!

Yes, it's corny, we have been in a weather alert for one reason or another going all the way back to Jan. 27.

This is New England, and some folks actually root for more cold and snow. But after the stretch we've had, the forecast should put a smile on most people's faces.

February coldest month this winter

The cold has been insanely persistent this winter. In fact, we are assured of having the first meteorological winter with all three months below average in more than 10 years in Boston.

February has, by far, been the coldest month of the winter. Boston has had just five (marginal) days above average and as of this writing, this is the coldest February since that infamous one back in 2015.

The weekends have been especially harsh this month. It has snowed on every weekend day in Boston. And, of course, we also had the mess that was last weekend with the snow, ice and rain.

Temperatures start to go up

Now we start with the good news. Temperatures will inch back close to average this weekend (average highs being around 40 degrees). For many, that may not be warm enough ... but, baby steps!

That is just the beginning. Take a look at the forecast highs over the next 10 days. Next week is chock-full of 40s and we may even sneak in our first 50-degree temperature this year.

The last time we hit 50 degrees in Boston was Dec. 31, 2024 - the longest stretch of days below 50 in 21 years.

No freezing temperatures

Now, take a look at a longer range forecast in the 6 to 10 day period. What don't you see over New England? Blue. Again, baby steps. Let's start by getting back to averages and then see if we can build on that.

Couple more good news nuggets: Our sun angle this weekend will be equal to that in mid-October. So, even though air temperatures won't be super warm, any icy surfaces in the direct sunlight will see significant melting.

Springing forward

Finally, two weeks from Sunday we will be springing forward. In just two weeks our sunsets will be nearing 7 p.m.

Enjoy it while it lasts. Next week, it's back to tracking storms and looking ahead to March, the month when we search for spring but, more often than not, end up disappointed.