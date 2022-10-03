New Hampshire home listing includes photos of person in Michael Myers Halloween costume
WEARE, N.H. – A home that just hit the market in New Hampshire is appealing to brave buyers only.
The Zillow listing for a home in Weare includes photos with surprise appearances from a person in a Michael Myers "Halloween" costume.
In some, he's peering through the window or around a corner inside the home.
In others Myers is less subtle, laying right on the couch and on a bed.
The house is advertised as being on a quiet "dead end" street.
