New Hampshire home listing includes photos of person in Michael Myers Halloween costume

NH home listing includes photos of person in Michael Myers Halloween costume

WEARE, N.H. – A home that just hit the market in New Hampshire is appealing to brave buyers only.

The Zillow listing for a home in Weare includes photos with surprise appearances from a person in a Michael Myers "Halloween" costume.

A New Hampshire home listing features appearances from someone dressed as Michael Myers. Zillow

In some, he's peering through the window or around a corner inside the home.

In others Myers is less subtle, laying right on the couch and on a bed.

The house is advertised as being on a quiet "dead end" street.