Weapon detection system leased by UMass Medical School rarely used, I-Team finds

A WBZ I-Team investigation revealed the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School leased weapon detection systems for hundreds of thousands of dollars, and found most of them are not being used very much.

Powered by artificial intelligence, Evolv's security screening system makes bold claims in its promotional video about detecting guns and knives, "Evolv Express is not looking for metal, it's designed specifically to look for weapons ... knows the difference between ordinary items like keys and knives and guns."

The I-Team has learned UMass Chan Medical School signed a four-year contract to lease 14 weapon detection units, at a cost of more than $1.5 million.

Evolv security system in UMass Chan Medical School CBS Boston

Mary Connaughton, the Director of Government Transparency at the Pioneer Institute says, "you would think that an organization like that, as large as that, would have a process to make sure that before they spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, they did a needs assessment and make sure they really were going to use this equipment."

After the I-Team started asking questions about the scanners, the university said the contract was amended, and the number of units it was leasing was reduced to six. The new cost was $660,000.

The I-Team went looking for the scanners on campus, and found just one, at the Medical School building, and during the times we were there it was not used at all.

Connaughton said for it to be sitting idle is such a waste of public funds.

Units "deployed as needed" university says

We reached out to the university asking for an on-camera interview, instead a spokesperson sent this statement:

"UMass Chan Medical School uses weapons detection system units as part of our commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for students, faculty, staff and visitors. One unit is used to screen visitors entering the Medical School who are not credentialed through UMass Chan. Five other units are available and deployed as needed, typically for large-scale events such as commencement, or when we identify a specific security need.

The enhanced weapons detection system is one element of a multipronged strategy to enhance campus safety and security at UMass Chan. In addition to the weapons detection system, all campus entrances are secured and require an active UMass Chan ID badge for access.

Our highest priorities include ensuring that the Medical School continues to follow best practices in managing access to and safety in our educational and research facilities."

Connaughton tells the I-Team it's "absolutely mind boggling."

"It's absolutely amazing that public funds are spent that way when there's so many other good places to spend money that really serve the commonwealth," Connaughton said.

Evolv settles FTC lawsuit

That is not the only controversy involving the expensive scanners.

Last year, Evolv settled a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit that alleged the company made misleading marketing claims about their technology, citing data that showed the scanners in several instances failed to detect weapons in schools. In New York, at a Utica school, a student was able to get through Evolv's detectors with a seven-inch knife that he allegedly used to stab a classmate.

Evolv did not respond to the I-Team's requests for an on-camera interview but Mike Ellenbogen, Evolv's co-founder, interim president and CEO addressed the settlement in a company video last December, saying in part, "While we admitted no wrongdoing, we're happy to resolve this matter and are pleased that the FTC did not challenge the fundamental effectiveness of our technology and nor did the resolution include any monetary relief."

The settlement does include greater government oversight and requires Evolv to notify some customers that they have the right to cancel their contracts.