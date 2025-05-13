Viral witness videos show bystanders resisting ICE agents in Waltham arrest

Videos of an ICE arrest in Waltham continue to go viral as witnesses recorded ICE agents on popular Moody Street smashing a window and pulling a man from his truck.

Recorded ICE arrests go viral

Jose Gonzalez was on his way to work when he saw it happen. He stayed a block away and just watched.

"No reaction. They just broke the window - you know how they don't care," he said.

Gonzalez said roughly five to six people were trying to assist the man by verbally protesting while the arrest was happening. In a video recording, bystanders asked ICE agents what agency they were with but were ignored. By law, federal agents must identify themselves. The video was sent to Gonzalez by a friend. He posted it on social media.

"Last I saw, it was like 22,000 people who saw it," said Gonzalez, "They are ruthless, just taking this guy, and they don't know if he is a legal resident or not."

The ICE agents asked the man repeatedly to present identification, saying they would leave if he did. In the video, the man stays in his work truck with the door closed.

"He has the windows shut. Not reacting to anything, cause I guess he knows his rights as well," said Gonzalez, "It definitely looks like the guys was going to work. Probably, I assume, he was getting his morning coffee."

When the man doesn't get out of the car, an ICE agent smashes his window, pulls him from the car and begins to tie his hands. Bystanders can be heard giving the man advice and asking ICE agents if they think what they are doing is right.

Worcester senator supports ICE

"I have been on ride-alongs with them," said Massachusetts Senator Peter Durant. "They don't want to go pound the doors down. They don't want to go into a situation that's dangerous for them or the people inside."

Durant oversees the Worcester and Hampshire districts. Recently, a woman in Worcester was taken into custody by ICE agents. The incident led to a confrontation between citizens and police, and two people were arrested for intervening.

"This person was arrested back in February for assault and battery on their pregnant teenage daughter," said Senator Durant, talking about the person arrested by ICE.

The Senator said if the person was a legal citizen, "we would be outraged! We would say this person needs to be held accountable. They need to be taken off the streets."

He fears someone will get hurt as people attempt to intervene in situations.

"To believe that they are going down the street just randomly grabbing people makes no sense whatsoever," said Senator Durant.