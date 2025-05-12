Boy left alone on Massachusetts sidewalk after ICE arrest

Boy left alone on sidewalk after ICE arrest in Waltham

Boy left alone on sidewalk after ICE arrest in Waltham

Boy left alone on sidewalk after ICE arrest in Waltham

ICE Agents in Waltham were seen on camera leaving a young boy by himself on the sidewalk after arresting the person he was with. Neighborhood Watch volunteers were able to get the boy home.

"He looks about my son's age," said Waltham City Councilor Colleen Bradley-MacArthur. "It makes me feel sick to my stomach as a mom, as a human being."

Volunteers help boy get home

Bradley-MacArthur was there with the volunteers when it happened. She was observing the situation and recording what was happening in her community. She says a volunteer notified the boy of his rights and walked him back to his home.

The volunteers patrol the streets in pink vests. Bradley-MacArthur says ICE agents were documenting their actions.

A boy was left alone on a Waltham, Massachusetts sidewalk after the adult he was with was taken into custody by ICE agents. CBS Boston

"They rolled their windows down and had their cellphones and were recording us and taking pictures of us," said Bradley-MacArthur.

At one point, the councilor was on a sidewalk when she recorded an ICE agent driving their car at her and onto the sidewalk.

"I could tell what he was doing. He was trying to intimidate me with his car," said Bradley-MacArthur.

Agent would not identify himself

When the agent got out of the car, she asked him what agency he was with. The agent is seen on camera ignoring her requests despite Bradley-MacArthur saying by law federal agents must identify themselves. She let him know that. Instead, he shouts back saying she needs to stand back and to not interfere. The councilor said she was just observing, which she is allowed to do.

"I made sure in the video that I am not interfering. I am wishing my rights to observe and document what is happening in our community," said Bradley-MacArthur.

By state law, local law enforcement cannot assist ICE agents either. She reached out to Waltham police after seeing officers at another ICE situation days later.

"They have assured me that they are not taking part," explained Bradley-MacArthur, adding that there is a misconception with local law enforcement who may be there for crowd control or to reassure the public that they are safe.

We reached out to Waltham police for comment, but we have not heard back.

Last week, a similar incident in Worcester sparked outrage in the community when Worcester police were on scene when two people were arrested for allegedly interfering with an ICE arrest. In the future, Bradley-MacArthur would like to bring volunteers and local law enforcement together for a discussion on how best to handle safety at these situations.

"I think we are somewhat figuring that out as we go along, but a dialogue, I think, would go a long way," said Bradley-MacArthur.