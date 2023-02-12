Watch CBS News
Wayland Superintendent files complaint with Committee Against Discrimination

WAYLAND - The Superintendent of Wayland Public Schools, Dr. Omar Easy, has filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.

The Wayland School Committee said it's unable to comment on specific allegations.

In December, racist graffiti targeting the superintendent was found on the side of the Wayland Community Pool Building.

"The School Committee wishes to reiterate that the Wayland Public Schools seeks to foster a welcoming, inclusive, anti-racist environment; our actions have and will continue to demonstrate a commitment to those principles," the committee said in a prepared statement.   

February 11, 2023

