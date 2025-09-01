Watertown community says that 3 residents shot dead in home were "lovely people" who were "like a family"

Armenian community in Watertown says that victims shot dead on Sunday were lovely people

Residents in Watertown, Massachusetts, are looking for answers after three people were found shot dead Sunday morning in a multi-family home.

The Middlesex County District Attorney said police were called to the home on Boyd Street at around 10 a.m. for a wellness check.

Three residents, a man and two women, were found dead inside with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the district attorney.

An elderly woman was found on one floor of the unit, while the man and woman were found on the bottom floor of the same unit, where they lived together. All the victims knew each other.

"They were lovely people. It's certainly a tragedy that we're still recovering from," a neighbor, who declined to give her name, told WBZ-TV.

The news is slowly spreading through Watertown's Armenian Community. Father Arakel Aljalian, pastor of Saint James Armenian Apostolic Church, said he is familiar with the older Armenian couple who owns the Boyd Street home. He said the couple recently took in a younger Armenian couple with a baby.

"We're like parents to these individuals. They took care of them. Opened their home to them. And it shows what kind of persons they are," Arjalian said.

Arjalian said the older husband passed away in August, leaving his wife and the couple living in their home.

"We did the funeral here, and a few months ago, we baptized this little child. They were like a family," he said.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims. The District Attorney says this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.