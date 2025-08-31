3 people found shot to death in multi-family home in Watertown, Massachusetts, DA says

3 people found dead in multi-family home in Watertown; DA says they knew each other

By AARON PARSEGHIAN

Three people were found dead Sunday morning in a multi-family home in Watertown, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex DA said they were first called to the home on Boyd Street at around 10 a.m. Sunday. The scene was taped off with police tape and a car at the home was towed away Sunday evening.

Three residents, a man and two women, were found dead inside with gunshot wounds. An elderly woman was found on one floor of the unit, while the man and woman were found on the bottom floor where they lived together.

The DA said all three people knew each other and this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

"This stuff doesn't obviously happen around here in this neighborhood but it's so unexpected, you know what I mean?" said Rocco Fierimonte, who lives nearby. "It's crazy to see stuff like this in such a neighborhood like this.

None of the three people have been identified.