Watertown Boys & Girls Club calls on community to stop dumping trash on its property. "We're just really frustrated."

The Watertown Boys & Girls Club is feeling the frustration after months of illegal dumping in their parking lot, a problem staff says is unnecessarily wasting money that should be going toward programs for local kids.

The club has repeatedly found everything from sectional couch pieces and mattresses to rowing machines and a flat-screen TV abandoned on its property. On Friday, there were two mattresses and more junk laying outside the dumpster.

"Unfortunately, it's something that we've seen quite a bit of lately," Executive Director Gary Beatty said. "It feels like it has ramped up, probably over the last 12 months or so."

Beatty believes most of the items are being dumped by people who live nearby, he says cameras have captured both trucks and passersby dumping trash in the middle of the night.

Trash illegally dumped behind dumpster at Watertown Boys & Girls Club. CBS Boston

"We think that this is predominantly people in the neighborhood, in the area, which is even more disappointing given they understand what we do for the community," he said.

Removing the trash hasn't been cheap. Staff say they must hire contractors to properly remove and dispose of the waste, costing hundreds of dollars a load.

"Every penny we bring into the club we want to keep in the club," Beatty said. "So, to have to reinvest any of that in dealing with this trash issue is a real sense of frustration for us."

Police looking to identify people responsible

Despite signs and security cameras posted around the lot, the dumping hasn't stopped. The club is now working with Watertown police to identify those responsible and recover some of the thousands of dollars they've had to spend or at least get the perpetrators to come back and pick up their stuff.

"I understand at times it can be difficult to get rid of things," Beatty said. "But at the Boys & Girls Club, we're just really frustrated that rather than taking the initiative to go and get it done, as most people do, they decide that they would dump it here at the club and leave us to ultimately deal with it."

Though Beatty says thankfully the situation hasn't disrupted the club's core mission, providing a safe and fun environment for kids before and after school.

"We're very proud of what we do," he said. "We love the work that we do and we're just so happy to be here in the community."