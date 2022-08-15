Water main break floods part of South End, leaves car stuck in sinkhole

BOSTON - A massive water main break in the South End left a street full of damage early Monday morning.

Water poured down Tremont Street near Massachusetts Avenue around 3:45 a.m. flooding several blocks and buckling the pavement. Crews were able to shut the water off, but one car ended up stuck in a sinkhole and some nearby homes were flooded.

This is the second water main break in the city in three days.

"We have about 30 to 40 breaks a year. That is well above the national standard for this region, but we take any break seriously and we're certainly working hard on trying to get the repairs done as quickly as possible," Dolores Randolph of Boston Water and Sewer told WBZ-TV.

The broken pipe dates back to 1872. Work had been done on it back in the 1970's.

There's no word yet on when the streets will re-open.