Watch Live: Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel holds first news conference ahead of Super Bowl LX

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is holding his first news conference Tuesday in advance of his team playing the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

The Patriots defeated the Denver Broncos, 10-7, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. The team returned Monday from Denver, a day later than normal due to the snow. As a result, Vrabel's first weekly news conference was pushed back a day.

Vrabel was asked about the health of quarterback Drake Maye. Some speculation popped up Monday that Maye could be dealing with a shoulder injury ahead of the Super Bowl. Vrabel was asked if the topic is being blown out of proportion on social media.

"Probably," Vrabel said. "I think that everybody, including Drake, is not 100% this time of year. We'll do everything we can to help our players be prepared and get ready for this game."

New England is in the Super Bowl one year after winning just four games. Vrabel's team went 14-3 in the regular season, then defeated the Chargers, Texans and Broncos in the postseason.

Vrabel, who won three championships as a player in New England, is now hoping to win one in his first year as Patriots head coach.

The Patriots will practice this week on Thursday and Friday, then travel on Sunday for Super Bowl week.

Super Bowl LX is set to take place Sunday, Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, Calif. The game is being played at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.