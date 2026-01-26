Patriots flying home to New England Monday after advancing to Super Bowl

The New England Patriots had a night in Denver to celebrate their win in the AFC Championship Game. Now they're headed back to Foxboro to start preparing for Super Bowl LX.

Thanks to a winter storm that dumped over a foot of snow on New England, the Patriots did not leave to fly home Sunday after the game.

Instead, the team spent the night in Denver. According to star defensive lineman Milton Williams, after the game, head coach Mike Vrabel had a message to the team as he gave them the night to celebrate.

"He said no curfew tonight. But the bus leaving at 8 in the morning. So if you ain't on it, you ain't playing in the [Super] Bowl," Williams said.

The Patriots media relations staff said the team was leaving Denver at 11 a.m. eastern time on Monday to head home. The flight is scheduled to arrive back in Providence sometime around 3 p.m., with players and coaches back at Gillette Stadium not long after.

On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., Vrabel will hold his first news conference ahead of the Super Bowl.

Sunday night, the Patriots earned an ugly 10-7 win over the Broncos. New England fell behind early, but came back and held on as snow moved in and coated the field. The defense shut down former New England backup Jarrett Stidham, who was forced to start the game when Bo Nix suffered a season-ending injury a week ago.

As a result, New England is headed back to the Super Bowl and will play the Seattle Seahawks.

Super Bowl LX will take place on Sunday, February 8. The game is being played at Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.