Drake Maye injury? Patriots coach Mike Vrabel says no one's fully healthy ahead of Super Bowl.

There's no player on the New England Patriots more critical to the team as they head into Super Bowl LX than Drake Maye. Fans will now be keeping a close eye on the health of the star quarterback over the next two weeks before the Patriots play the Seattle Seahawks.

In the aftermath of the team's win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, Dr. David Chao posted that he was confident Maye suffered a shoulder injury in the game. Chao, who goes by "ProFootballDoc" on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, shared a video breaking down why he believes Maye hurt his shoulder.

Drake Maye shoulder injury

On Tuesday, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was on WEEI for his weekly appearance and was asked about the speculation and if Maye is 100% healthy.

"There's not a player on our team that's 100% healthy," Vrabel said.

The coach was asked in a follow-up question if Maye is healthy enough to play at a high level.

"I would imagine we'll go through the injury report and whenever we have to turn that in, we'll turn it in. But nobody is 100%. It'll be our 21st game," Vrabel said.

Vrabel is set to meet with reporters Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

When could Drake Maye injury have happened?

Late in the third quarter on a 13-yard run, Maye slid to the ground and was tackled awkwardly by a Broncos defender. After the play, Maye could be seen on the broadcast adjusting his shoulder pad in the area of his right shoulder.

The camera then caught Maye shaking his arm in the huddle.

Maye didn't seem to be hampered too much by any potential injury as two plays after the hit he found Mack Hollins for a 31-yard completion on a flea flicker.

He also sealed the game late in the fourth quarter, stiff-arming a defender with his right arm as he ran for a first down.

"Bumps and bruises"

After the game, Maye was asked about his physical condition.

"I think some bumps and bruises, but that's what it takes. A lot of guys in that locker room are battling through things," Maye told reporters. "At the same time, the best thing about it is we get another chance at it. Another chance at it to get healthy. Two weeks, and we'll go into some nicer weather, knock on some wood, we'll see. But we have a chance to go win the Super Bowl. That's what it is. It's pretty cool."

The Patriots will only practice Thursday and Friday this week. The team will then travel to Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday.

The quarterback is expected to meet with reporters on Thursday after practice.