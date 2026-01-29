Watch Live: Mike Vrabel meets with media as Patriots practice for first time ahead of Super Bowl

Head coach Mike Vrabel will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon as the Patriots are set to take the practice field on Thursday for the first time ahead of Super Bowl LX. All eyes will be on quarterback Drake Maye, who was listed as limited with a right shoulder injury on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

New England will hold practice sessions on Thursday and Friday.

New England will hold practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. After a day off Saturday, the team is welcoming fans for a send-off rally at Gillette Stadium Sunday before leaving for Santa Clara, Calif.

Thursday's practice will be held indoors.

Vrabel will likely be asked again about the health of his quarterback. He spoke about Maye's shoulder already on Tuesday, saying that no one is 100% healthy this time of year. The questions came after online speculation that Maye suffered an injury in the AFC Championship Game.

Maye himself acknowledged on WEEI Tuesday that the extra throwing from training camp through the playoffs can add up, but said he's "feeling good." The quarterback is scheduled to meet with reporters Thursday after practice, which takes place at 2:45 p.m.

After an MVP-caliber season, Maye has struggled in his first three postseason games. He's come under fire from three of the top defenses in the league during games against the Chargers, Texans and Broncos.

That will be the case again on February 8 as the Patriots play the Seattle Seahawks, another elite defense, in the Super Bowl.