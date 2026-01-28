Patriots to host Super Bowl send-off rally Sunday at Gillette Stadium

The Patriots are heading to the Super Bowl to take on the Seattle Seahawks, and they're asking for their fans to join them this weekend to celebrate as they head to Santa Clara.

On Wednesday, the team announced it is holding a Super Bowl LX send-off rally that will take place Sunday morning at Gillette Stadium.

Gillette Stadium lots will open at 8 a.m., and fans will be able to enter the stadium at 9 a.m. Entertainment will get underway at 9:30 a.m., with a performance by Dropkick Murphys starting 30 minutes later.

The rally itself will start at 10:30 a.m., and last for about 45 minutes. According to the team, Patriots ownership, head coach Mike Vrabel, and team captains will be among the speakers.

Anyone looking to watch the event at home can stream it on CBS News Boston.

Once the rally concludes, the team will load the buses around 11:30 a.m. and head to the airport as they leave for Santa Clara, Calif. This year's Super Bowl is being played at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Players and coaches are flying out of T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island.

Sunday's rally is free to all fans, but a ticket is required. Those tickets will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Patriots said a registration link will be published on Thursday morning. It will be found on the team's website and social media channels.

The team held a similar event in 2017 as they left to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. That rally drew thousands of people despite frigid temperatures.