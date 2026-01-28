Patriots quarterback Drake Maye listed as limited with shoulder injury in projected practice report

The New England Patriots did not practice on Wednesday ahead of the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks. But they did release a projected injury report and there was a noteworthy addition – quarterback Drake Maye.

After Sunday's AFC Championship Game win over the Denver Broncos, speculation began that Maye could be dealing with an injury to his throwing shoulder.

Wednesday, Maye was listed as limited in the team's practice report with a right shoulder injury. The team does not hold its first practice of the week until Thursday, so the designation was a projected status.

Maye is expected to hold his weekly news conference Thursday afternoon following practice. The team's practice is scheduled for 2:45 p.m.

The quarterback told WEEI Tuesday he's "feeling good" and said the extra rest would help ahead of the Super Bowl. Head coach Mike Vrabel said no one is 100% healthy this time of year.

"I think that everybody, including Drake, is not 100% this time of year. We'll do everything we can to help our players be prepared and get ready for this game," Vrabel said Tuesday.

Hunter Henry, Harold Landry, Morgan Moses, Thayer Munford, and Robert Spillane were listed as not participating in the hypothetical practice. Mack Hollins, who returned from injured reserve against the Broncos, was limited.

The Patriots play the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8. The game takes place in Santa Clara, Calif. at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

New England will practice Thursday and Friday. On Sunday the team is holding a send-off rally for fans at Gillette Stadium, then boarding buses to head to the airport.