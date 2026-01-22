Watch Live: Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey gives State of the Commonwealth speech focused on utility bills

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey will deliver her third State of the Commonwealth address from the State House in Boston Thursday night.

You can watch the governor's speech starting at 7 p.m. on CBS News Boston or in the video player in this article.

Healey, who announced Tuesday that she is officially running for reelection, said in a statement that she will reveal new plans to bring down costs, "while continuing to stand up to the damage that President Trump is doing every day."

Plan to lower utility bills

"I called on the utilities to lower bills this winter, and now relief is on the way," Healey said. "Massachusetts customers will see their February and March electric bills reduced by 25 percent and gas bills reduced by 10 percent."

The discounts will cost the state $180 million, which Healey's administration said will be covered through "existing funding sources."

National Grid electric customers can expect a $60 a month reduction for February and March, while gas customers should save $27 each of those months.

An Eversource gas customer with a $200 monthly bill could see a $20 decrease, while an electric customer with the same monthly bill might save about $50.

However, customers with both utility companies will be paying some of that money back later in the year.

Republican criticism

Healey's speech is already being criticized by a Republican seeking to challenge her in the November general election. Former MBTA chief administrator Brian Shortsleeve says Healey is responsible for the high cost of living in the state.

"The truth is people are fleeing Massachusetts for better opportunity and more affordable lives elsewhere, especially our young people," Shortsleeve said in a statement. "A person leaves our state every 11 minutes."