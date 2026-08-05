Watch Live: Lindsay Clancy trial continues with Day 7 of testimony from prosecution witnesses

The Lindsay Clancy trial resumed in Plymouth Superior Court Wednesday for Day 7 of testimony from prosecution witnesses.

Clancy is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of her three children: 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan. She's admitted to killing them in her Duxbury, Massachusetts, home on Jan. 24, 2023.

Testimony is only expected to go until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

You can watch the trial live in the embedded video, on CBS News Boston or on the CBS News Boston YouTube page once testimony begins.

Physician assistant treated Lindsay Clancy's cuts

The first prosecution witness called Wednesday was Eitan Negri, who was working as a physician's assistant at Brigham & Women's hospital in 2023.

He said he treated Clancy in Boston after the murders and testified that she had multiple lacerations on her wrists and "superficial" lacerations on her neck. Prosecutors have been arguing that Clancy wasn't trying to die by suicide when she cut herself after the murders.

"Did you observe any active bleeding?" prosecutor Shanan Buckingham asked.

"No," Negri said.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Kevin Reddington had Negri had confirm that Clancy was "critically ill" when he treated her and noted that Clancy had a cut that was 3-and-a-half centimeters deep.

What's happened in the Lindsay Clancy case?

Prosecutors argue that Clancy made a calculated decision to commit the murders and then faked a suicide attempt. The defense says was overmedicated and experienced an extreme episode of postpartum psychosis.

Tuesday's court proceedings focused mostly on evidence collected from the Duxbury home. Jurors were shown prescription pills that Clancy was taking at the time.

Clancy also spoke to the judge briefly to confirm that the defense and the prosecution agree on certain facts in the case. The defense wants the focus to be on why the killings happened - not who did it.

Prosecutors are expected to soon call to the stand psychiatrists who treated Clancy before the murders.

Clancy faces life in prison without a chance at parole if convicted. If she's found not criminally responsible for the deaths of her children, she will be sent to a state mental health facility in Massachusetts.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental healthcare resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.