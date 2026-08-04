Watch Live: Lindsay Clancy murder trial resumes with full day of witness testimony Tuesday

The Lindsay Clancy murder trial resumes for a sixth day Tuesday with more testimony from prosecution witnesses.

Clancy, 35, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of her three children - 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan at their home in Duxbury, Massachusetts on Jan. 24, 2023.

You can watch the trial live in the embedded video, on CBS News Boston or on the CBS News Boston YouTube page once testimony begins.

Lindsay Clancy at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via Pool

The jury in Plymouth Superior Court heard entries from Clancy's diary Monday and testimony about her state of mind before and after the murders. She admits to killing her children but claims it was due to severe postpartum psychosis. Prosecutors say her suicide attempt was fake and premeditated and the murders were planned.

The jury has heard from 32 witnesses after five days of testimony.

If convicted, Clancy faces life in prison without a chance of parole. If she's found not criminally responsible for the deaths of her children, she will be sent to a state mental health facility in Massachusetts.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.