Lindsay Clancy trial jury to view Duxbury, Massachusetts home where 3 children were murdered

Jurors in the Lindsay Clancy case will start Day 4 of the high-profile murder trial Friday with a visit to the Duxbury, Massachusetts home where she admitted to killing her three young children.

Clancy is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan. Prosecutors say the murders were calculated, while Clancy's defense argues that she was overmedicated and suffering from extreme postpartum psychosis.

Lindsay Clancy trial jury view

Investigators say that after sending her now ex-husband Patrick out of the house to pick up takeout food and medicine for the kids on the evening of Jan. 24, 2023, Lindsay Clancy strangled the children with exercise bands in the basement before cutting herself and jumping out her second-story bedroom window.

The Clancys home on Summer Street in Duxbury, Massachusetts. on January 25, 2023. Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

According to a court order, jurors will be able to inspect the outside of the property as well as the basement and all rooms on the first and second floors.

"Parties are not permitted to open closet doors, touch any items within the premises, or disturb items," the judge said.

The jury will then go to the Kingston CVS where Patrick Clancy picked up medicine for Cora. He testified Wednesday that he called Lindsay while he was at the store to make sure he was getting the right item.

The CVS in Kingston, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026, which Patrick Clancy visited in January 2023. AP Photo/Michael Casey

"She was pretty quiet. It sounded like she was busy," he said. "I remember hanging up thinking she was probably in the middle of giving baths or something like that."

Finally, jurors will see the ThreeV restaurant in Plymouth, where Patrick Clancy picked up the food Lindsay ordered before heading home.

The ThreeV Restaurant in Plymouth, Mass. on Thursday, July 30, 2026. AP Photos/Michael Casey

The jurors will be supervised by police during the visits. Once they're back in Plymouth Superior Court, jurors will hear testimony from South Shore Hospital medical personnel who treated Clancy after the fall that paralyzed her.

What happened in the Lindsay Clancy trial this week?

On Thursday, the jury heard from 10 first responders who were called to the Duxbury home. Police officers testified that they were tending to Lindsay Clancy's injuries outside the house when they heard screams coming from the basement, as Patrick discovered the children's bodies.

A paramedic who testified spoke about how the scene "turned very chaotic very quickly" as they tried unsuccessfully to provide life-saving measures to the children.

Earlier in the week, Patrick Clancy was on the stand for two days of emotional testimony. He talked about his ex-wife's struggle with mental illness and the jury heard his distressing 911 call on the night of the murders. Lindsay Clancy sobbed with her face in her hands as the 911 recording played and Patrick could be heard saying "I need help in the basement right now ... she killed the kids!"

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.