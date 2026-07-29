Live Updates: Lindsay Clancy trial resumes with ex-husband Patrick testifying about murders of their 3 children
Lindsay Clancy's high-profile trial continues with a second day of witness testimony Wednesday as her ex-husband Patrick returns to the stand to face more direct questioning from prosecutors. Patrick Clancy was the first witness called Monday after opening statements were presented in Plymouth Superior Court.
Clancy is facing the possibility of life in prison for killing her three young children inside her Duxbury, Massachusetts, home in 2023.
Lindsay Clancy murder trial latest
- Clancy, 35, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children - 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan. Prosecutors said the children were killed with exercise bands in the family's home on Jan. 24, 2023.
- Clancy attends court in a wheelchair because she was paralyzed after trying to take her own life that night.
- Prosecutors allege the murders were planned, while the defense argues Clancy was overmedicated and suffering from extreme postpartum psychosis.
Patrick Clancy says "house was really quiet"
Patrick Clancy said that when he returned home around 6 p.m., he noticed that "the house was really quiet," which he said was unusual. He said he called out and no one answered.
"I called down to the basement and no one answered. I called Lindsay to see if she was home," he said.
He said he checked the bathrooms and the kids' bedrooms and didn't find anyone. He went to his bedroom and found that the door was locked.
"And that's when I knew something was wrong," Clancy said.
Patrick Clancy starts detailing the night of the murders
Patrick Clancy returned to the stand Wednesday morning to talk about the night of the murders on Jan. 24, 2023.
He said he left the house to pick up takeout food that his wife ordered, and while he was on the way, Lindsay Clancy texted him around 5:15 p.m. to pick up some medicine for the kids at CVS. He said he called her while he was looking for the medication she told him to get.
"She was pretty quiet. It sounded like she was busy," he said. "I remember hanging up thinking she was probably in the middle of giving baths or something like that."
Clancy jury to visit Duxbury home Friday
The judge said jurors on Friday will visit the Duxbury home where Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing her three children before jumping from a window.
Police will secure the area on Summer Street during the jury visit.
"The parties will be permitted to visually inspect the outside of the property as well as the following interior areas: the basement, all rooms on the first floor, and all rooms on the second floor of the premises," the court order states. "Parties are not permitted to open closet doors, touch any items within the premises, or disturb items."
What won't be shown with Patrick Clancy on the witness stand
Patrick Clancy's motion to suppress media access to his 911 call and pictures of his deceased children was approved by the judge Friday.
Judge William Sullivan wrote in his ruling that "The media shall not, record, display, reproduce, distribute or otherwise disseminate" the 911 call or the autopsy photos of the children.
The camera will be turned off when those pieces of evidence are shown to the jury in the courtroom.
What happened on Day 1 of the Lindsay Clancy trial?
Opening statements were presented Monday as Lindsay Clancy's murder trial got underway in Plymouth Superior Court.
Patrick Clancy then took the stand as the first witness. He was married to Lindsay Clancy at the time of the murders, but they have since divorced and he remarried.
Patrick Clancy testified about his ex-wife's mental health struggles, which included a stay at McLean Hospital for psychiatric treatment about one month before she killed her three children.
When court ended for the day, the prosecutor had just gotten to questions about the day of the murders. Patrick testified that, despite her recent struggles, Lindsay had "one of her best days" in the hours leading up to their deaths.
Who is Patrick Clancy?
Patrick Clancy works in the tech industry. He worked for a startup company and later got a job at Microsoft.
Patrick and Lindsay Clancy first met in 2013 and moved in together in 2015. They were married in 2016 and had their first child, Cora, in 2017.
They were married at the time of their children's deaths, but later divorced. Patrick Clancy has since married another woman.
During the start of his testimony on Monday, he became emotional at times, particularly when photos of his children were shown on a screen in the courtroom. He described their interests and personalities and said Lindsay was a loving mother.
He also went into detail about his ex-wife's mental health struggles. He testified that Lindsay shared suicidal thoughts and also told him she had thought about hurting their children in the past.