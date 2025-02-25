Watch Live: Karen Read hearing on judge's "grave concern;" federal investigation announcement expected

The Karen Read case is back in court today for what could be a pivotal pre-trial hearing for the defense team. It's also expected that there will be an announcement in court that the federal investigation into the death of John O'Keefe has ended and that no charges will be filed in connection with that probe, a source tells WBZ-TV.

You can watch today's Karen Read hearing at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham streaming live on CBS News Boston in the video player above.

There is just over a month until Read's second criminal trial is scheduled to begin on April 1, 2025. She is accused of hitting O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton, Massachusetts in January of 2022. Read argues she is the victim of a cover-up involving law enforcement and several others.

Karen Read judge has "grave concern"

Judge Beverly Cannone suddenly suspended last week's evidentiary hearing after special prosecutor Hank Brennan moved to prevent experts Daniel Wolfe and Andrew Rentschler, who work for ARCCA, from testifying again. They testified in the first trial that based on their testing, O'Keefe's injuries were not consistent with being hit by a car.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson told jurors at the first trial that he and the crash experts had never met and that they were hired by an independent third-party agency. Brennan told the court last week that he had obtained a bill from ARCCA to the defense for almost $24,000. He also said that in emails between Read's team and the experts, Wolfe wrote in one instance, "if you don't want me to say this, that's fine."

"The Commonwealth just provided the court with information that causes me grave concern," Cannone said last Tuesday. "The implications of that information may have profound effects on this defense and defense counsel."

When WBZ asked Jackson outside court what the judge's concerns were about, Jackson said he had "no idea" and also denied paying the ARCCA experts to testify at Read's first trial.

On Tuesday, Cannone opened proceeding by explaining why she suspended the hearing. She said she had three concerns.

The first was that it was not fair to make the defense answer for an allegation of candor issues without preparation. She also said what the prosecution had told her was inconsistent with how she remembered things happening, and she wanted to review transcripts. Finally, Cannone said she needed time to reflect.

"I don't know what might flow from this," Cannone said on Tuesday. "I have to make findings. But I wanted you to know why we recessed."

Karen Read federal investigation

New U.S. attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley told WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex on Feb. 5 that she could neither confirm nor deny an investigation into the Read case. But the existence of the investigation was public knowledge, as multiple witnesses in the case testified in state court that they were questioned by a federal grand jury in the spring and summer of 2023.

It was never made clear exactly who or what was under federal investigation. Many of Read's supporters have hoped that a federal investigation would help her cause.

Crash reconstruction experts hired by the federal investigation testified in the first trial, and their role in the case will be a key focus at Tuesday's hearing.

Who is Karen Read?

Read, a 44-year-old financial analyst who was living in Mansfield when O'Keefe died, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Read's first trial ended in a mistrial due to a "starkly divided" hung jury. Earlier this month, the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts denied her appeal to get two of the charges against her dismissed based on statements made by jurors after the first trial.